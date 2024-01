Beni culturali immateriali: il recente riconoscimento legislativo

Article 21 of the recent Law 27 December 2023, n. 206 provides, for the first time, the recognition of the category of intangible cultural heritage as the object of the provisions of the Cultural Heritage and Landscape Code. After decades of debate, the conception of the Bottai law based on the principle of the protection of cultural heritage, qui tangi potest, i.e. tangible assets, has been overcome.

The extreme brevity of the article, however, requires a necessary reference to the international conventions in force on the subject, namely the UNESCO Convention of Paris of 2003 and the Convention of Faro of 2005.

The reference to these instruments, however, creates further problems caused by the typology of these regulatory sources which are necessarily very generic, to adapt to the different national regulatory contexts.

Such a circumstance leads to major problems of interpretative and applicative nature.

This article aims to contribute to a debate that allows us to overcome conditions of probable inapplicability of such a long-awaited provision.

In conclusion, the essay suggests that the legislator intervenes by means of a short legislative framework which provides for a simple reference, for the matter, to the European legislation about C.L.L.D. or Community Led Local Development. The suggested regulatory reference would make it possible to save the principle of the Faro Convention which leaves the definitions, both in planning and management, of the policies for the valorization of intangible cultural heritage to citizens and heritage communities.